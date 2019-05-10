School shooting brings up background check debate

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A vigil at Highlands Ranch STEM school to honor the 18-year-old killed in a shooting at the school erupted into a protest as mourners clashed over gun control.

People chanted “mental health.”

Some charged the shooting was being politicized, while others argued something has to change or more students will be killed.

“All you could hear was screaming and yelling and get down on the ground! It was terrifying,” one student said.

The trauma, experienced by the student in Colorado, made Senator Chuck Schumer think of his grandson.

“I don’t want him to come home after school and tell his parents about learning to hide under a desk,” he said.

Schumer says Democrats have legislation that could help reduce gun violence in schools. HR 8 would close the loopholes that allow people to buy guns online and at trade shows without a background check.

“Something that more than 90% of Americans support,” Schumer said.

The bill passed in the House of Representatives but probably won’t even get a vote in the Senate.

“I am so disappointed once again in Leader McConnell and the Republican majority who have turned this chamber into a legislative graveyard,” Schumer said.

Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota says Congress hasn’t ignored the problem.

“We passed legislation that would strengthen the NICS program and put more resources into hardening some of those targets, particularly in schools,” he said.

Thune says we should save lives by enforcing the laws we already have.