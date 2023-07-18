WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Illinois Congressman Michael Bost said his bill to require a court order before the Veterans Administration can report vets to the FBI National Background Check Database and block their gun purchases is aimed at protecting the 2nd Amendment rights of veterans.

The Republican lawmaker said veterans rights are being violated because some who are appointed a trustee to help manage their benefits are also blocked from buying guns.

“We’re punishing our veterans for simply seeking help,” Bost said. “The VA should not be able to take away a veteran’s 2nd Amendment rights because they need help managing their benefits.”

But Democrats like California Rep. Mark Takano say the current process is saving lives. The VA agrees.

“They have 8 times greater likelihood of suicidal ideations,” Takano said. “At least a third of veterans in the fiduciary program are identified as potentially schizophrenic. Nearly as much are identified as with serious bipolar.”

Statistics show 17 veterans die by suicide every day and 12 of those deaths are from self-inflicted gun shots.

The VA also said requiring a court order complicates the process.

“We believe as part of suicide prevention that those determinations should not be elongated,” said Ron Burke with the Department of Veterans Affairs. “And we believe it would cause further harm to veterans.”

The VA said veterans can also appeal before being added to the FBI NICS list.