Struggling businesses must keep their workforce to receive federal assistance

Live Now
President Trump and coronavirus task force briefing
1  of  57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Struggling businesses must keep their workforce to receive federal assistance

Washington D.C. Bureau

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Lawmakers on Capitol Hill say help is on the way for small businesses that are struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump’s signature on the $2 trillion economic relief package frees up $350 billion earmarked for small businesses.

“We’re trying to keep people employed,” Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, said. “There are loans available that are forgiven that pay up to eight weeks of payroll and additional expenses.”

That loan forgiveness, Cardin said, comes with a simple step.

“They’re no conditions attached other than maintain your workforce,” Cardin said.

Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, D-New York, said she recognizes that non-essential businesses across the nation have been forced to close, but keeping employees on payroll will help the economy recover.

“If they’re willing to just go the extra mile and to keep those employees paid, they can get the money they need to stay open,” she said.

Lawmakers say the goal is for businesses to be read to bounce back as quickly as possible once this is all over.

Steve Bulger with the Small Business Administration (SBA) said the money will be distributed soon.

“The paycheck protection program will open on Friday,” he said.

Bulger said businesses should reach out to their banks now to ensure they receive their share.

“The bank will make a calculation of how much they’re entitled to for the loan, they’ll immediately get the money,” Bulger said.

Bulger said if the loans are used correctly, the business will be off the hook and the SBA will pay the bank back.

Businesses looking for more information and resources can visit the SBA website.

The SBA is also offering the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, which can help small businesses pay their bills and their payroll. Eligible businesses can receive a loan of up to $2 million with up to 30 years to pay it off with low-interest rates.

Business owners can apply for a loan online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories