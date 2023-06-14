WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Former President Donald Trump publicly responded to the historic federal criminal charges he’s facing related to classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

On Tuesday night, Trump delivered a speech to his supporters in New Jersey in which he insisted he is innocent and called the charges fake and fabricated.

“Today, we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country,” Trump said.

Hours after leaving his arraignment for federal criminal charges, former President Trump hurled insults at President Joe Biden and the Justice Department.

Trump forcefully defended himself from the charges he’s facing of illegally retaining classified information.

“I had every right to have these documents,” Trump argued.

Before his speech, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Most Republicans in Congress continue to defend Trump as well.

“When the president’s main opponent for his reelection seems to be treated in a very different way than anyone else, including Joe Biden himself or Hillary Clinton or others, that’s what people can’t get beyond,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said.

But the Senate’s top Democrat, Leader Chuck Schumer, says the Justice Department is and should remain independent.

“We don’t need political interference. We need strong law enforcement. And Donald Trump’s not above the law. Plain and simple,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said.

This is the second criminal case Trump is facing. In New York, Trump is accused of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments during the 2016 presidential race.