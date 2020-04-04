1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

US extends $350B lifeline to small businesses

Washington D.C. Bureau

The Small Business Administration rolled out the new loan program on Friday

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — There are new grants and forgivable loans for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus. 

The $2.2 trillion in emergency aid from the government includes a lifeline for small businesses shuttered or otherwise impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Small Business Administration rolled out the new loan program on Friday. 

“Small business is the backbone of the American economy,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. 

The SBA also launched a new online platform with all the details. 

“The paycheck protection program is the help keep employees on payroll and small businesses open,” Carranza said. 

She explained loans are forgivable if businesses keep employees on their payroll. 

“You get the money, you’ll get it the same day. You use this to pay your workers. Please bring your workers back to work if you’ve let them go,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. 

Mnuchin said the loans cover eight weeks of employee pay plus overhead. Businesses can access the loans through their own banks. But the rollout has had a bumpy start as banks received new guidance on the program just one day before it launched. 

Some banks were not ready to issue loans on Friday. 

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner said in a statement the program is still confusing and businesses and banks need more guidance. 

“I want to reiterate the importance of patience in this process,” said Carranza. 

But Michigan Rep. Bill Huizenga said other institutions were ready for the rollout. 

“Looks like they’re already—Day One—going to have about $1 billion that going out the door,” he said. 

In total, there is $350 billion in aid available to the nation’s 30 million small businesses. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

