US health care facilities plead for help from government

1  of  2
Breaking News
Man convicted in the kidnapping of Nancy Shoemaker receives parole Coronavirus cases jump to 168 in Kansas
1  of  100
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

US health care facilities plead for help from government

Washington D.C. Bureau

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — For weeks, health care centers and hospitals have sounded the alarm about the lack of medical supplies.

Dr. Panagis Galistsatos with Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland says at this point, he’s beginning to feel let down, as all levels of government struggle to fill the void.

“Please arm us with all the appropriate equipment that we need,” Galistsatos said.

Across the country, health professionals like Galiatsatos are pleading with the federal government to send help and supplies.

“You wouldn’t send off your military men and women without the equipment they need to combat in a war. Please put us in the same perspective,” Galiatsatos said.

He says his hospital is scraping by with basics like masks and gloves but says the longer the White House and Congress take, the more lives will be at risk, including his own.

“We’re also sons and daughters and fathers and wives,” Galiatsatos said. “And we’re at the front lines trying to help out.”

Data shows the number of coronavirus cases will only increase in coming weeks.

With hospital supplies scarce across the globe, health professionals in some areas are wearing trash bags to try and protect themselves.

“We know this is challenge in the likes in which we’ve ever seen,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill, said.

Wednesday night, the Senate passed a historic $2 trillion plan to try and ease the strain.

Durbin says the bill includes more than $100 billion for hospitals and health care centers to buy supplies.

“Is it enough? Probably not,” Durbin said.

Durbin and more than two dozen senators say President Trump should invoke a wartime law to force private companies to manufacture supplies.

“Whatever law is needed to get as many supplies to us as possible that should be done ,” Galistsatos said.

For now, the White House isn’t taking that step but is urging the House to pass the Senate bill Friday, so that the president can sign it as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories