Video highlights: Biden inauguration

Joe Biden has sworn the oath of office to become the 46th president of the United States, declaring that “democracy has prevailed.”

Biden took the oath of office just before noon Wednesday during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. The presidential oath was administered by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Biden was sworn in using a Bible that has been in his family since 1893 and was used during his swearing-in as vice president in 2009 and 2013. The 5-inch thick Bible, which could be seen on a table next to Biden’s chair on the dais, has a Celtic cross on its cover and was also used each time he was sworn- n as a U.S. senator.

Biden’s late son, Beau, also used the Bible for his own swearing-in ceremony as attorney general of Delaware and helped carry the Bible to his father’s 2013 ceremony.

Vice President Kamala Harris has broken the barrier that has kept men at the top of American power for more than two centuries. The former California senator took the oath of office Wednesday, making her the first female vice president in the nation’s history, as well as the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to hold the position.

