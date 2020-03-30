‘We’re going to find you and prosecute you’: Lawmakers look to protect elders from coronavirus scams

1  of  84
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

‘We’re going to find you and prosecute you’: Lawmakers look to protect elders from coronavirus scams

Washington D.C. Bureau

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some seniors throughout the country are the targets of scammers who are now using the coronavirus outbreak as a way to exploit the vulnerable.

“This is the worst of the worst,” Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said.

Now, members of Congress like Fitzpatrick and Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Cartwright are working to put a stop to it.

“You’re no good, we’re on to you, we’re gonna stop what you’re up to and we’re going to find you and prosecute you,” Cartwright said, addressing the scammers.

New legislation would provide funds for states to set up legal advice hotlines for older Americans.

“A lot of seniors that have relied on people that they’ve interacted with, your financial planners, attorneys or what have you, don’t have that ability because they’re staying at home for their own health and safety,” Fitzpatrick said.

The hotlines would help combat financial exploitation and elder abuse, as well as help seniors access housing and medical care.

“People have to approach anything that sounds at least suspicious, very carefully,” U.S. Attorney General William Barr said.

Barr says the justice department will show no mercy to those who target the elderly during the pandemic.

“We have all of our offices in the country on the lookout and pursuing them aggressively,” Barr said.

“Scams will continue to sneak through and that’ll keep the justice department busy as well,” Cartwright said.

Some states already have hotlines in place but are operating with limited hours. If it passes, the increased funding would help states expand their efforts, helping more people.

