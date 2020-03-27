With bipartisan support, House passes COVID-19 relief package

1  of  99
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

With bipartisan support, House passes COVID-19 relief package

Washington D.C. Bureau

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ U.S. House lawmakers rushed back to Washington, D.C., to pass the nation’s third coronavirus economic relief package.

On Friday, lawmakers “debated” the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package the U.S. Senate unanimously passed late Wednesday.

While there were occasional complaints about some of the provisions of the bill, Republicans and Democrats were firmly behind the package, which passed easily and is on its way to President Donald Trump’s desk.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut, said help is on the way.

“The hour is dark, but today the Congress is ready to help get families, workers, and the country to the dawn of recovery,” DeLauro said.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island, said this unprecedented health crisis requires an unprecedented response.

“There will be $130 billion for hospitals to treat patients and protect workers, $360 billion in relief to small businesses, $250 billion to direct cash payments to workers and families, an average of four months of full pay for workers who are laid off because of this crisis,” Cicilline explained.

While both sides of the aisle agree the bill isn’t perfect, they all agree they needed to act quickly.

“This legislation has given me significant pause, but we as a nation face the largest threat that I have seen in my career as a doctor and certainly during the short time I’ve spent in Congress,” Rep. John Joyce, R-Pennsylvania, said.

From self-quarantine, Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-New York, said the bill is a big win for Americans.

“The two most important things are one, saving lives, so the public health response and two, getting our small businesses and workers and our economy back on track,” he said.

Lawmakers are certain this won’t be the last piece of legislation aimed at tackling this pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories