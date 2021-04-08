WATCH: 91-year-old Louisiana woman sleeps in vehicle for 2 months during recovery from Hurricane Laura

Cajun Navy is providing help on the ground to people like Christine

LAKE CHARLES, La. (Nexstar Media Wire) – Hurricane Laura hit Lake Charles over seven months ago and the recovery is still ongoing for many people.

One of those people is a 91-year-old woman named Christine.

Christine lives in a neighborhood in South Lake Charles and that is where the Cajun Navy caught up with her on a recent day.

The conversation seen in the video delves into the recovery process for Christine including being kicked out of a hotel.

There is one more interesting piece of information that came to light during this conversation, Christine has been living in a vehicle for two months.

As you watch the video, take a moment to see where Christine would use the restroom after the hurricane hit.

This is where the Cajun Navy is stepping in to help Christine.

The community service organization is doing what it has done countless times before, helping clean Christine’s home and providing a place for her to stay for now.

Christine is not the first person the Cajun Navy has helped since Hurricane Laura made landfall last August.











Images courtesy of Cajun Navy

According to the Cajun Navy, Christine is one of at least 12 elderly people and families that the community service organization has helped since the storm passed through.

Like Christine, those families had been living in their vehicles too.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, over 25 people died due to Hurricane Laura.

Christine will be 92 on April 10.