WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One year removed from playing in Derby, running back Dylan Edwards is turning heads on the national stage.

Edwards, along with the Colorado Buffaloes — led by NFL Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders — pulled off an enormous upset of last year’s National Championship runner-up TCU.

A big part of that was the play of Edwards. The true freshman running back only had six carries in the game for 24 yards and a touchdown, but his game-changing play came through the passing game.

Edwards hauled in five receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns.

You can watch Edwards’ highlights and what he and Sanders had to say about it in the player above.

As a recruit, Edwards was ranked the No. 1 player in the state of Kansas in the class of 2023 and the No. 100 overall player in the nation.

He had originally committed to play for Kansas State, but backed off that commitment to choose Notre Dame.

A short time later, he backed off that commitment as well and announced he would head to Colorado.