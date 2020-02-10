Watch KSN with an antenna? Plan to rescan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you watch KSN programming with an antenna you should plan to rescan your TV to continue watching the station.

KSNW, channel 3 is moving frequencies on March 12, 2020, and viewers who watch TV for free with an over-the-air antenna must rescan their TVs to continue watching the station. Viewers do not need to purchase new equipment or services. If you watch KSNW through a cable or satellite service, you do not need to rescan, your service provider will do it for you.

Recently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) held an auction of broadcast airwaves to provide more channels for wireless internet broadband services. KSN did not participate in the auction, however, the FCC is requiring this station and nearly 1,000 others nationwide to move to new frequencies to make room for wireless internet services.

KSNW, Wichita, Channel 3 March 12, 2020

KSN is moving frequencies on the below station on the following dates:

“We’ve been a part of this community for 65 years, and we know that our viewers rely on us for critical breaking news and severe weather alerts. That’s not going to change,” said Steve South, Vice President and General Manager of KSN.

TV stations must move frequencies at different times as required by the FCC. This means viewers who use an antenna may have to rescan their TV sets more than once.

To rescan on March 12, 2020, select “scan” or “autotune” on the TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Instructions are usually available by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on the remote control. This move is happening behind the scenes, so the channel number viewers know will not change.

Stay tuned to KSN for more information. Or go to TVAnswers.org, a viewer resource provided by the National Association of Broadcasters, that features the latest news and information on station changes nationwide. At TVAnswers.org, viewers can also sign up for mobile alerts and email updates to stay up-to-date on TV station changes.