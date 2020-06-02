Mayor, pastors offer message of peace after unrest in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and some Wichita pastors united to deliver what they are calling a message of peace Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing follows a night of unrest in a north Wichita neighborhood. Two people were arrested.

“All of our hearts are very heavy, right now,” said Pastor Graham. “And as Mayor Whipple said, I’m usually invited and called to pray for the opening of the city council meeting. Never thought I, would have dreamed that I would have to come and pray over such a hard time like this that our country is going through, our city is going through. We are coming here to pray for peace.”

