TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), will hold a press briefing Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Kansas Statehouse. He will be joined by Dr. Chris Brown with the The University of Kansas Health System.
- WATCH LIVE: Secretary Norman’s press briefing from the Topeka Statehouse