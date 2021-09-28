Watch Live: Vigil for Father Emil Kapaun

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The vigil for Father Emil Kapaun will take place Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Hartman Arena. Click the stream to watch above.

On Wednesday, Kapaun’s funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m.

After the Mass at Hartman Arena, there will be an event for those who could not make it to the service. Kapaun’s remains will be carried in a procession from Veterans Memorial Park, 339 Veterans Memorial Parkway, to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at Central and Broadway in Wichita. It is expected to start at 1:30 and last until 3 p.m.

Kapaun will be laid to rest in a 5,400 pound tomb inside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception located at Broadway and Central.

Kapaun died in 1951 after he was taken as a prisoner of war and fell sick.