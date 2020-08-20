WATCH LIVE: Wichita Public Schools’ Special Board of Education Meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Will it be in class or online? Wichita parents, teachers, and students will learn the fate of the fall semester Thursday evening.

The Board of Education will debate and decide what school will look like this year.

The Wichita school board has been discussing what the upcoming school year will look like for months now — since the pandemic started. The big decision Thursday evening is whether students will go back to in-person learning or learn online.

The district has three learning options: In-person, online, and an all virtual academy. The academy is capped at 5-hundred students, and already full. USD259 will be taking the county infection rate into account when voting Thursday.

The Wichita Public Schools is streaming the Special BOE meeting live on its YouTube channel Thursday. Meeting elements include Future Ready Return to School Plan among other items.



LATEST POSTS: