Water contaminated in Ford

A water main break has left a small Kansas town unable to use its water supply because it may be contaminated.

Running the only restaurant in the tiny town of Ford, it just got a lot harder for restaurant manager, Rosa Vasquez.

“We have to do what we need to do in order to have the restaurant open,”she said.

That means bringing in bottled water for cooking and cleaning dishes, because the tap water in town is unusable.

It started Thursday when a construction crew mistakenly hit a water line.

The break not only left people in Ford without water for hours, but now, the city clerk said the town’s supply is contaminated.

“As of right now, the city has a high nitrate problem,” City Clerk Penny Mcallister said.

Drinking the water could make people sick, especially babies, and the concentration of nitrates only gets worse if the water is boiled.

That’s why state health officials are warning residents not to use it at all.

A hassle for sure, but one that townspeople hope doesn’t last long.

“That’s the thing we’ll have to do for the next 48 hours or more,” Vasquez said.

Officials said that the free bottled water can be found at the local gas station and the water will be tested to see if it is safe to drink again in a couple days.

