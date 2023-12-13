WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Water service has been turned off for several stores at Towne West.

KSN News has confirmed with the City of Wichita, who says they could not disclose which specific businesses have had their water service turned off. However, they can confirm that the reason for the service being terminated was for non-payment.

Last month, electricity was turned off at the mall for non-payment. Power was restored later that day.

Electricity was also turned off in September for non-payment but was soon restored. The power was almost turned off back in June as well for non-payment.

KSN News has left a message with Kohan Retail Investment Group, which owns the property, and is waiting for a response.