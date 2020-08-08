‘We are going to be more aggressive’: All staff and inmates to be tested at Sedgwick County Detention Facility

All Sedgwick County inmates will soon be tested for coronavirus.

It comes after the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office saw an increase of cases at the jail.

“We are going to be more aggressive moving forward,” says Colonel Brian White.

That agressive plan starts Monday.

“We will be testing anywhere between 300-400 people a day next week,” said Colonel White.

After evaluating where the jail stood in terms of positive cases, the health department advised the best course of action for the jail is to test every inmate and staff member and retest people who have tested negative to double down on controlling the spread.

“Once those inmates test negative then we have to test them again in seven days because some of them might turn positive,” White said.

Colonel White says the health department has supplied them with enough test kits to make it happen and in order to make sure results are delivered as fast as possible, the sheriff’s office will be hand delivering the kits in hopes to get the results in just days once everyone is tested.

“Our goal is to have them done by the end of the week,” said White. “That is our goal.”

The health department telling KSN in a statement: This is being done based on the outbreak protocol developed through lessons learned in other recent correctional facility outbreaks. Facility wide testing will allow us the identify and isolate those who have COVID-19 and may be spreading the virus to others while remaining asymptomatic. Knowing each individual’s status allows us to separate those with the virus and those with no indication of the virus at this time. Ongoing testing and managing the jail residents in cohorts will allow for narrowing the spread of the virus most efficiently in this closed setting where traditional community isolation and quarantine methods are not feasible.

Testing will be done through the KDHE laboratories with results generally available within 48 to 72 hours.

Specimen collection support is being offered by the local Sedgwick County Health Department.

During the cycle of testing the sheriff’s office eventually plans to test everyone new coming in.

“Once you have had an opportunity to test everyone, then we will test anyone that is new into the facility every seventh day,” said White.