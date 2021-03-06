“We are vaccinating around 2,000 people everyday”: Vaccine rollout in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Sedgwick County now seeing a new low in the COVID-19 positivity rate. currently it sits just above three percent. This week KSN’s Andrea Herrera talked with county officials on how that plays into vaccine distributions.

County Manager, Tom Stolz says things are heading in the right direction. The 3.4% positivity rate is the lowest since June. At the same time around 2,000 people are getting vaccinated every day.

and with the shipments from Johnson & Johnson it will only increase.

Stolz says the county focuses on three areas in fighting the pandemic. One is the positivity rate.

Another is hospitalizations. Sedgwick County started the month with about 63 COVID-19 patients, the lowest since October. And the percentage of people vaccinated which is around 10 to 15%.

“So, we feel like we have a pretty good vaccine stream coming in. it’s going to be very active with vaccinations from now until Memorial Day,” said County Manager, Tom Stolz.

“We are in a much better place than where we have been for a long time in regard to you know months in regard to positivity rate,” Said Sedgwick County Health Director, Adrienne Byrne.

Both say people should continue to be careful and follow the health and safety guidelines. With the vaccination rate still relatively low they say Sedgwick County is still at risk of bouncing back to high case rates.

