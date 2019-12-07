‘We can help them if we come together’: Local student advocates for Operation Holiday donations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –

Augusta High School senior Cheyenne Pohlman needed to do a project. Her goal was to help those in need. “There’s people out there that are cold and hungry in the winter time and they need help,” she said.



At the beginning of the school year, she started making flyers and reaching out for donations for Operation Holiday. She collected trash bags filled with knitted hats, blankets, socks, gloves and more.

“It was just a really good feeling to know that people were willing to give up their money and their donations to help others that are less fortunate,” said Cheyenne Pohlman.

Despite donations like Pohlman’s, HumanKind Ministries says they are running low on donations this year.

“The inventory that we have now we can see that we are low. People may not get as much as we would like them to get,” said Angela Perez, Director of Development and Community Engagement.

They need some items more than others. “This has been kind of a recurring theme each year but very small kids coats, infants to like pre-school age,” said Perez.

She says they also need more donations for non-perishable food items and blankets. On the other hand, they are maxed out and cannot take any more donations for adult coats and shoes.



Operation Holiday is expected to help roughly 15,0000 people and 5,500 homes in Sedgwick County.

They need the communities help though to do that, “Whether it is a dollar or a can of soup. You know, every little bit counts,” said Perez.

Cheyenne Pohlman said, “I feel like as a community and as a whole we can help them if we all come together.”

MAKE A DONATION

You can drop off donations of food (nonperishable standard sized items), new blankets, new/gently-used coats, hats, mittens and scarves, gifts for teens, new toys, and pet food at the Operation Holiday warehouse located in the old Sear’s at Towne West Mall (between Convergys and Dick’s), 4600 W. Kellogg Drive. Warehouse hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. -6 p.m., or Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Deliveries may be made outside these hours by scheduling an appointment with us at 316-264-9303.

All donations are accepted at any Dillons location in Wichita and Andover.

You can also drop off donations of goods or cash at HumanKind Ministries’s main office at 829 N. Market St., Wichita, Kansas, 67214.

