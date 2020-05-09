“We don’t have enough product for our customers”: Many local flower shops put a hold on Mothers Day orders

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– With mothers day just around the corner several Wichitans are heading towards flower shops today for pick up orders. We spoke with two florists this week and they say Friday was one of the busiest day’s they’ve had all week. They also mentioned they had to stop taking order because they’re low on staff and flowers.

“Everybody tries to order flowers at the same time and we don’t have the flowers or any product to deliver for them,” said Vivian Tran, Owner of Lilie’s Flower Shop.

“We’ve remained to keep our store front closed, so that hinders a little bit because people have to order and then pre-order and we have that little pick up table and we do no contact,” Said Jennifer Banard, Owner of Tillies Flower Shop.

Other local flower shops said they may open their doors for the public on Sunday.