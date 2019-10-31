‘We feel included’: Blue buckets helping kids with Autism this Halloween

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Many kids are expected to say, “trick or treat” on Halloween for candy, but for some with disabilities, those three words can be difficult.

“Crowded sidewalks, loud noises, jump scares, that kind of thing is always difficult,” said Loribeth Reynolds.

Reynold’s eight-year-old son, Collin was diagnosed with Autism and Tourettes when he was four years old.

Colin with his blue bucket

Courtesy:Loribeth Reynolds

Like Collin, Halloween can be very difficult for autistic children and their families.

Connie Erbert has worked with kids with Autism for three decades. She said tags on costumes can be an issue for some and for others, the thought of walking up to a door and ringing the doorbell can be a challenge.

“It puts parents in a predicament,” said Erbert. “They’re constantly having to say, ‘my child has Autism.’ It might be sensory. They may not even be wearing an outfit or a costume because of sensory issues. They might not like the tags or how it makes them feel. So, they might be showing up dressed typically.”

Reynolds had a similar experience with her son.

“Before he got his diagnosis, we would try on different costumes and he would pull at them and fuss and cry,” said Reynolds. “I could just never pick out what he wanted to be.

Erbert said adults with disabilities may want to go trick or treating, as well. She said homeowners should not discriminate, because Halloween can be fun for everyone.

Like thousands of other children across the country, Collin is joining the Blue Bucket Initiative.

Kids can carry a blue bucket while trick or treating to let people know that they have Autism or are non-verbal.

Some local schools are also sending home laminated cards to give to homeowners to let them know about the child’s disability and why they may not be speaking.

“[Collin] has a slow processor, so when he gets up to a bowl of good candy, he’s just looking at all the colorful pieces in that bowl,” said Reynolds. “He’s so excited to get a piece of candy that the first thing he does is mush his hands right down in the bowl.”

Reynolds said with the Blue Bucket Initiative, the only things that make her son different this Halloween are his costume and the color of his bucket. She said eliminating the feeling of needing to explain her son’s diagnosis with ever person on Halloween gives her family piece of mind.

“We just feel that this is a symbol,” said Reynolds. “We feel included.”