‘We have to help those people’: County Commissioner highlights the need for mental health resources after his car is smashed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friday did not get off to a good start for Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis.

“The windshields were smashed out. The hood was smashed, my roof was smashed, the passenger door had severe damage and the window was broken out of it,” he said.

Commissioner Dennis said he was notified just before 10 a.m. that someone had taken a chair to his car and done major damage to it.

“Really, the biggest concern I have as a Commissioner is how we take care of people in crisis,” he said.

Wichita police arrested the man Friday morning. Dennis believes he was suffering from a mental health crisis.

Coming up tonight at 10 p.m., hear from Dennis and what he says the county needs to do to help people who are suffering from mental health issues.