WICHITA, Kan. (Telemundo Kansas) — This weekend, the Evergreen Resource Center is preparing to celebrate their soft launch Monday, Feb. 14. KSN News talked with leaders from the center who said the facility has hundreds of new books, computers, and other resources available for the community.

This project has been in the works for several years, and seeing it all come to life is what directors are most excited for. They said having several organizations under one roof will hopefully give folks the opportunities and tools they need to succeed, especially within the minority community.



“We just hope people look around and explore and really understand what is being offered in this space,” said communication specialist for Wichita Public Libraries Sean Jones.

“We are very excited that, you know, we finally see the change in person. You know, it’s been talked about that type of project that you really don’t see it until you’re in it,” said health promoter for Salud+Bienestar Denise Romero.

The soft launch for the Evergreen Resource Center will be Monday, Feb. 14 at 8 a.m. KSN News and Telemundo Kansas will be there to be part of the festivities.