‘We just do not have the number of kits that we need’ — Infection Prevention Medical Director talks about testing for COVID-19

Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Central Community Church, services cancelled Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Lucas, Luray, Amherst United Methodist Churches - no Sunday services Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Church Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverlawn Christian Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

‘We just do not have the number of kits that we need’ — Infection Prevention Medical Director talks about testing for COVID-19

News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The increase of positive cases of COVID-19 is expected to rise as more people are getting tested, but there is an issue with the testing — doctors say there are not enough test kits in Sedgwick County.

“As of yesterday morning, we had 300 kits available and we are burning through them pretty quick — that’s really the main issue, we just do not have enough,” said Dr. Thomas Moore Medical Director of Infection Prevention with Wesley Medical Center.

What it boils down to, Dr. Moore said, is the lack of test kits readily available.

“We used quite a few yesterday and today. We have not got the final count. We are supposed to be getting more but they had not arrived yet today,” Dr. Moore explained.

Dr. Moore says they have to be selective about who they test, have a detailed conversation with patients who come in about what their symptoms are, and deducing from there.

“If the patient comes in with a firm alternate explanation for their illness, then we typically do not check for the COVID-19,” Dr. Moore said.

“Most of the time they don’t — but there are quite a few people who come in with respiratory viruses because we are still in the thick of a respiratory virus season and they have to be evaluated,” said Dr. Moore.

Dr. Moore says if more tests reveal more cases — the hospital has the means to take care of them.

“We discharged a lot of patients to make room for COVID patients who are probably coming,” he said. “We are ready.”

Having been on the frontlines of the testing, Dr. Moore’s message is one of firm reassurance. “This is a serious problem but we are getting through it and we will get through it — if everybody does what they are supposed to do. I will stay at work if you will stay at home,” Moore said.

Dr. Moore also advises that people contact their family doctor first — should they have concerns. He says they are more aware of your health history and how likely it is that you would or would not contract COVID-19.

