“We just need this shop to open”: Local owners anxious to re-open their tattoo and hair salons

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– After a long wait, many local shops are ready to re-open their doors this Monday. Our KSN’s Andrea Herrera spoke with tattoo artist and a hairstylist who say they’re ready to start back up.

The self-employed individuals said they have already started booking clients for haircuts and tattoo appointments.

“There is five of us here and we are independent contractors, so we haven’t made any money,” said, Owner of Time Honored Tattoo, Steve Wheeler.

“You know the bills haven’t stop coming to the shop for my contractors,” Said Owner of Ol’ Crow Tattoo Thomas Seifert.

It’s been a tough situation for both. They say they’ve have been cleaning and are planning to make changes, like requiring all employees and customers to take their temperature. Before entering the shop.

“We’ll be checking them in the parking lot before they are even allowed in the shop,” said Seifert.

“We are doing some extra stuff as far as we are not allowing clients to bring any guest with them so it will be a one on one reaction,” added Wheeler.

Denae Wright will make similar changes inside her hair salon.

“We are asking if there is multiple people one of the people stay in there car of to leave their kids at home if possible,” said self-employed hairstylist , Denae Wright.

Each of these businesses will require the employees to wear mask, and are asking the public to do the same.

