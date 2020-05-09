‘We just want to keep him safe’: Concerned mother speaks on how people can help children battling Leukemia during COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas mother is concerned over coronavirus and her little boy who has been battling Leukemia since November.

Denae Wright says her son, Holden, has been in and out of the hospitals. He has to continue chemotherapy during the week. She just wants people to continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

“Any little virus, any little cold, can lead to a potentially life-threatening illness or virus,” said Wright. “We have three more years of this, three more years or chemo, and that we basically have to stay in isolation so anything that the public can do to help keep him safe I can’t even tell you how much I thank you for that.”

She also mentioned, since the stay at home order, Holden hasn’t been sick and hopes it stays that way.

