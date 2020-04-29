‘We lived our lives through him,’ Radio personality Don Hall remembered for outgoing personality and giving heart

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Radio personality Don Hall was known by nearly everyone in Wichita and will be remembered for his decades of work in radio and his larger than life personality.

Hall was killed in a car crash on Wednesday (Apr. 29) after police said a driver ran a red light and t-boned his car. Police said alcohol and drugs are likely a factor in the crash and have made an arrest in the case.

But those who worked with Hall and listened to him for years are remembering the bright personality for all the things he did for the community.

Hall, also known as ‘Dancing Don’ worked in radio for more than 45 years.

Don Hall

Courtesy: KEYN

“We were right there together every morning,” said Steve McIntosh, co-worker and friend. “You could tell in everything he did that Don put all the work in, all the background work to make it a good show.”

McIntosh not only worked with Hall for many years, but created a friendship that lasted several decades.

“Don was a consummate professional,” said McIntosh. “Whether he was doing the morning show at KEYN or PA announcing at Wichita State where he was an instutution.”

Wichita State Athletics released the following statement to KSN:

“We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of longtime men’s basketball public address announcer, Don Hall. He was a special person in Shocker athletics and brought a lot of joy to our fans and student athletes during the event. He was a proud veteran and enjoyed being an American Legion and Kansas Patriot rider. Wichita State Athletics and the Wichita community will miss Don greatly.”

Don Hall announcing at a WSU basketball game.

Courtesy: WSU Athletics

Hall’s big voice is what sports fans and listeners recognized every time they turned on the radio.

“My earliest recollection is listening to Dancing Don on the old KEYN, which is back in the day,” said Michael Rausch, radio listener. “Then he went to country music for awhile, so I had to switch genres.”

Rausch started listened to Hall as a kid, but through the decades, transitioned to turning on the show while working in his tractor on his farm.

“He enjoyed getting the radio listeners involved in his every day life,” said Rausch. “We knew what his day was like whether he was going golfing or going out to eat with the wife. We lived our lives through him.”

Entercom Media released a statement saying in part:

“Mornings on 103.7 will not be the same without him. We will miss Don’s quick wit, humor and kindness.”

Hall was married to his wife, Linda and had several children and grandchildren.