“We see around 40 to 45 people per day”: GraceMed sees increase in COVID-19 testing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– 200 people per week, around 40 to 45 people per day, that’s the number of people GraceMed staff see roll up through their drive thru testing site since it opened to people who are not showing symptoms of the Coronavirus.

They say it’s been hectic, but they also say they’re happy people are taking the time to go and get tested. They say the more people they test, the better informed they can be. The drive through testing site is open from 8:15 in the morning to 12 in the afternoon.

“All patients have to do is call our office 316- 866-2000 and they are put on a schedule for an appointment for the drive through and then we are happy to see them. The antibody testing takes 10 minutes to process and then the nasal swab takes can take a couple of days to process. So the actual time in the drive through is probably less than 30 minutes,” said Chief Medical Officer, Julie Elder.

Patients must bring a photo I.D. in order to enter the drive through testing site.

LATEST NEWS: