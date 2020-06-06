“We teach them to get along with everyone, even if they may look different from them”: How to talk to your kids about racism

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Since the death of George Floyd thousands of people have hit the streets to protest and raise awareness. In addition, here in Wichita, we also saw our share of unrest earlier in the week. Those two factors are a theme in a national conversation on the actions of police and race. KSN’s Andrea Herrera talked with a mom, and the Children Advocacy Center for tips on talking to our kids. Both say it’s a sensitive topic, but one that needs to be talked about at a young age.

Tori Moler is a mother of two biracial girls. She says since she was pregnant, she’s wondered how she could bring up this conversation. One thing she’s done to make sure her girls treat people with respect is ask them to get along with everyone, even if they may look different from them.

“We also instill kindness that’s another big thing that we work on in our home. Is being kind. You know seeking out those children who may be sitting alone or don’t have someone to play with. I want her to be that child that goes and talks to them and plays with them,” said Tori Moler.

Marlene Ibarra with the Children Advocacy Center says this strategy can help children understand diversity at a young age.

“Play with kids, play with other kids, you know, you play with everyone it doesn’t have to be a specific situation just make sure you interact with everyone and be open minded about interacting with everyone,” added Ibarra.

They also said parents can read to their children to help them get better informed of different cultures and race.

