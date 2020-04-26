‘We wanna play baseball’: Westurban Baseball reviews plans to start league back up

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Westurban Baseball has pushed back their season start date twice already. They are hoping to hit the field May 11, depending on if Governor Kelly lifts the stay-at-home order on May 3 or not.

11-year-old Levi Hansan says he is ready to play, “I’m ready because it’s not very fun being trapped in your house without any friends.”

The coronavirus threw a curveball for the league and now Westurban Baseball is trying to salvage their season. “We are trying to make the best out of a bad situation. We don’t want to put people in danger. We are certainly not trying to sneak behind the governor’s back or anybody’s back. We wanna play baseball,” said Eric Blasdel, Executive Director of Westurban Baseball.

The league is already thinking of some safety precautions to implement whenever their season starts. Some examples include, banning bleachers, concession stands, and sunflower seeds. They are even thinking of a new position to add to the team, “We are allowing each team to have a health monitor in the dugout to take care of watching kids, keeping things cleaned down, keeping kids separated, things like that,” said Blasdel.

While it’s America’s past time, some parents are still concerned it’s too soon. “When it comes down to it, it’s recreational and it’s not worth putting the health and wellness of everybody in the community at risk,” said one mom.

Other parents say it’s a moment long time coming. “You know they’ve had their world kind of shaken up already by not having school and other things. So just to get that little bit of normalcy in their lives is going to be invaluable for them,” said Emily Cape, mother of two league players.

All the rules and May 11 opening date for the season are all subject to change based on the Governor’s order.

If you have concerns, the Blasdel suggests talking to your child’s coach or sending them an e-mail at play@westurbanbaseball.com.

