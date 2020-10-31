“We will pick them up from their homes”: League of Women Voters push to get residents out the door to vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Only a couple days left until election day, this morning the League of Women Voters is doing what it can to make sure everyone gets the chance to vote. Today they’re offering free rides to the polls. This event was organized to help all those people who are having a hard time finding a ride to the polls.

The event will start at 8:30 in the morning and continue until four in the afternoon.

All people need to do is request a lift from the league and the ladies will pick them up from their homes. The league will space out their trips every 30 minutes to make sure they’re able to disinfect each seat every time.

Members from the league will drop off each voter at St. Andrews church, wait for them to vote, and drop them back off at their homes. There will also be bilingual employees and members to help out any Spanish speakers who have questions.

“So, if you have a position or care about something you need to vote for the person that represents your interest,” said Carole Neal, Member of The League of Women Voters.

If you wish to take advantage of this opportunity you can call the league and request a pick up.

Community Resource Office 316-303-8042



League of Women Voters 316-573-5583

