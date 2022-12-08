WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After stepping away from the Wichita State University (WSU) baseball program due to health reasons in October, head baseball coach Eric Wedge will not return to the program in 2023.

WSU Athletic Director (AD) Kevin Saal released a statement on the GoShockers Twitter account Thursday evening.

“Eric Wedge will not be returning as head baseball coach at Wichita State University,” the statement reads. “Interim head coach Loren Hibbs will lead our baseball program during the 2023 season.”

Prior to joining the Shockers program, Hibbs led the University of North Carolina-Charlotte 49ers for 27 seasons.

The statement says Hibbs will be assisted by Mike Pelfrey, Mike Sirianni, Nate Brisco, and Connor Behrens in the 2023 season.

Wedge led the Shockers since May 29, 2019, with an overall record of 65-61. He played for the Shockers from 1987 to 1989, leading the team to a College World Series win in 1989.