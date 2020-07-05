Was new Chex flavor worth South Koreans’ 16-year wait?

by: Juwon Park and Jaimie Ding, Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Koreans have waited 16 years for a savory, crispy bite that would satisfy their taste buds and right an infamous wrong.

This week, they finally could fill a bowl with the cereal they wanted all along: green onion-flavored Chex. The product’s release has taken on surprising cultural significance for an odd culinary experiment.

A vote that green onion Chex suspiciously lost in 2004 became a marketing mishap. Kellogg’s Korea released the limited-edition, green onion Chex this week with a catchy ad and an apology for the wait.

