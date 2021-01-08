“Welcome Home, Wichita” a documentary about Wichitan pride, debuts at the Starlite Drive-In

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) — “Welcome Home, Wichita” is a documentary made by local filmmakers that recounts the emergence of local pride in the Air Capitol. It debuted Friday night at the Starlite Drive-In theater.

Julian Liby, one of the filmmakers, moved to Wichita from Hutchinson back in 2014 to attend WSU. At first glance, he couldn’t believe how prideful the city was. He soon learned however, that it wasn’t always that way.

“Here I’d been living in Wichita just thinking that this is how things have always been but it’s actually been a very recent development,” said Liby.

As Liby delved deep into the topic, he noticed that there is one symbol that seemed to have kicked off this movement towards local pride: The Wichita Flag.

Margaret Rich, grew up in Wichita and remembers a time when Wichitans didn’t have this sense of community that is so prevalent now. “I remember when I was younger, everybody’s like there’s nothing to do. We have nothing to do. And then this flag came out of nowhere and like literally the city just kind of ignited,” said Rich.

Liby hopes that this documentary amplifies this sense of identity. “I really just hope that people leave the starlight tonight with a stronger sense of community. That we are a community here in Wichita, we are supportive of each other and we’re proud of each other as well,” said Liby.

