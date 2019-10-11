Wellington family victim of explicit phone calls, police investigating

Uncensored and explicit phone calls is what a Wellington family says they have been dealing with for 21 months.

The Brooks family says sometimes the details are so specific they are scared for their own safety.

“Not only is it our place of worship but it is my job,” says Charlotte Brooks.

Freewill Baptist Church is a sanctuary for Senior Pastor Zane Brooks and his wife Charlotte.

“it just began getting unwanted phone calls,” she says.

For nearly two years the Brooks family has been dealing with the stuff of nightmares.

“It has gotten much more graphic to the point of being very frightening,” Brooks says.

The calls show up on caller ID as family or even people they know. When they answer the phone it is an unfamiliar voice.

“That he wants to do inappropriate things to me,” says Brooks. “Things that do not happen between anybody but you and your spouse.”

“The challenge, at this point, has been dealing with the different telephone services and just finding that information, or for no better terms, pushing the right button to retrieve the right information that we are interested in,” says Police Chief Tracy Heath.

The caller, or source of the call, is challenging to track down. The Brooks family lives to serve Wellington but given the nature of the calls and how specific they are, makes them worry it could be someone in their own community.”

“People come in daily and they need help and we help them. That is what we want to do but just never knowing who is walking through the door since I have no idea who is calling me,” she says.

The Wellington Police Department has called in the FBI to help them on this case. We will continue to follow it as it develops.