Wellington School Board approves mask mandate

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – During a two-hour special meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Wellington School Board voted to bring all students back to in-person learning starting Tuesday, September 7.

The board made the decision to mandate face coverings inside USD 353 facilities. The district will also follow gating criteria to determine if people will need to wear masks inside USD 353 facilities.

According to the 21-22 District Operation and Safety Plan, it’s recommended people maintain at least 3 ft of

social distance. The safety plan indicates that fully vaccinated people do not have to quarantine after exposure as long as they are not exhibiting any symptoms.

The BOE will review the plan monthly and it will be updated and adjusted as situations and guidelines change.

To read the 21-22 District Operation and Safety Plan in its entirety, click here.