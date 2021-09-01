Wellington School Board approves mask mandate

News
Posted: / Updated:

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – During a two-hour special meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Wellington School Board voted to bring all students back to in-person learning starting Tuesday, September 7.

The board made the decision to mandate face coverings inside USD 353 facilities. The district will also follow gating criteria to determine if people will need to wear masks inside USD 353 facilities.

According to the 21-22 District Operation and Safety Plan, it’s recommended people maintain at least 3 ft of
social distance. The safety plan indicates that fully vaccinated people do not have to quarantine after exposure as long as they are not exhibiting any symptoms.

The BOE will review the plan monthly and it will be updated and adjusted as situations and guidelines change.

To read the 21-22 District Operation and Safety Plan in its entirety, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories