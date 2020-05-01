‘We’re ready’: Local businesses react to Gov. Kelly’s plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For weeks Ecclesia Coffee has had to close their lobby and switch to crubside pick-ups, “We’ve been missing and mourning that lack of community,” said Rochelle Stroh, Owner of Ecclesia Coffee.

With Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan on Monday, May 4 Ecclesia Coffee can get a small taste of their shop back. Even if it’s limited to no more than ten at a time, “So to be able to even get an element of that back is really exciting,” said Stroh.

Not all businesses are getting to open their doors just yet. Salons and barber shops are having to wait until phase two of the re-opening plan. “I was a little sad cause I miss my clients and I know they miss me. I’ve had several people threaten to shave their heads,” said Amber Unruh, Owner of Headcase Salon in Delano.

Although they wish they could return to their chairs, they understand. “I think it makes sense because there’s absolutely no way that in our industry that we can keep a six foot distance,” said Unruh.

“We understand because its for the health and well being of our customer and ourself and my co-workers, ” said Dat Lee with Classy Nails & Spa.

Gyms and fitness centers are also on the waiting list. Pure Barre Wichita says they are just grateful to have a timeline, “We’re excited, we’re ready! But, we want to make sure we also go slow, take our time. We don’t want to rush into something we aren’t ready for,” said Erika Black, General Manager of Pure Barre Wichita.

During the stay-at-home order they have adapted to virtual classes. Black says they plan to keep that option alive even when they can open again, “We don’t want clients to feel that to get a class, they have to come into the studio if they don’t feel comfortable.”

