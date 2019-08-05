‘We’re running out of time;’ Youth advocate reacts to shooting death of Wichita teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- After a seventeen-year-old was killed in a shooting on Sunday (Aug. 4), a local advocate is urging others to open up the conversation about violence to save lives in the future.

Police said the teen victim was found inside a blue truck on E. Central around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 4. Two other teens were inside the vehicle, but police said they were unharmed. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the blue pick-up truck that the victim was driving was going east on E. Central when a black pick-up truck started following behind. Police said the suspect inside the black truck fired shots multiple times.

A business owner nearby said he heard rapid gunfire and walked outside to see the blue truck stopped in the center lane with multiple bullet holes on the side of the truck.

This isn’t the first crime in Wichita this summer that teens were involved in.

“A lot of times they are seeking and trying to find things to do,” said David Gilkey, co-founder of Rise Up For Youth. “Typical teenagers. It’s sad that gun violence is always at play.”

Gilkey and his wife founded Rise Up for Youth and work with Wichita teens and kids every day.

He said the violence is out of control, which makes incidents like this not surprising to Gilkey.

“It’s easier to get a gun on the street than a cell phone,” said Gilkey. “A cell phone will cost you more than a gun will.”

Gilkey believes that, peer pressure and free time are a scary combination for teens.

“When they get in a confrontation, it’s not walking away,” said Gilkey. “It’s, ‘I’m going to stand my ground because I don’t want people to think I’m less than.”

He said now is the time to open up the conversation about violence.

“We have those conversations with our young people and how they feel about it,” Gilkey said. “They are even getting sick and tired of it.”

Gilkey hopes more people will help bring the community together to potentially save lives.

“We’re running out of time,” Gilkey said. “Our young people are crying out for help.”

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Crimestoppers at 316-267-2111.

