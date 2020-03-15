Wesley doctor shares insight after patient tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Butler County man is back home in self-quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“It was a good experience to get our feet wet. Especially, on somebody who did not have a severe disease,” said Dr. Tom Moore, Wesley’s Director of Infection Prevention.

Dr. Moore says the man contracted the virus on a cruise, not locally. “He has been on a cruise ship and he had presented an unusual illness,” said Moore. He says those symptoms included a high fever and cough.

Since the announcement, Dr. Moore says the hospital has been overwhelmed by test requests. He say that coronavirus tests are currently limited for the hospital. He is recommending before requesting a coronavirus that you ask your physician to test for viruses like influenza first, “If you test negative and your symptoms continue to worsen, then you should ask your health care provider to test you on COVID-19.”

“I don’t want people to think this virus is spread in the community, although it will eventually. We just don’t have any proof that it’s happening right now.”

Moore says data is still being collected but he says COVID-19 is expected to be worse than the flu. “The mortality rate with this virus is expected to be at least 10 times that of the flu.”

As of now, he says the best way to prevent the spread is with social distancing. “The genie is out of the bottle. You can’t contain this virus, it’s coming. The most we can do is known as flattening the curve, to blunt the peak, the spike in the number of cases. So, the medical system can handle sick people,” he said.

Dr. Moore says the most vulnerable are those over 60 or with susceptible immune systems. However, he says everyone should take precautions, “I don’t wanna give the impression that this virus is like Ebola with a very high mortality rate. Nevertheless, you don’t really know if you’re genetically susceptible to be that 1 person in a 1,000 or 10,000 that is gonna die from it.”

He says the best methods are to practice good hand washing, avoid touching your face, and social distancing.

