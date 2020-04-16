Wesley Healthcare announces grant for COVID-19 relief efforts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Healthcare Thursday announced that the HCA Healthcare Foundation, the philanthropic arm of HCA Healthcare, will provide more than $1 million in grants to local community organizations to aid in COVID-19 relief efforts.

The one-time grants of $10,000 to $250,000 have been distributed to community partners that are focused on the COVID-19 emergency response and food banks. In the Wichita-metro area the beneficiary includes: A $35,000 gift to United Way of the Plains. United Way is mobilizing to respond to a doubling of calls to the 2-1-1 resource line, is providing new opportunities for virtual volunteerism, and has set up a fund to help hourly and low-wage workers, those furloughed/laid off, and the most vulnerable, such as the elderly. United Way 2-1-1 is conducting coronavirus screenings for Sedgwick County.

“HCA Healthcare Foundation’s grant is a huge help as we go forward in this challenging time,” said Patrick Hanrahan, president and CEO of United Way of the Plains. “Not only do we have a major disruption to our regular donations, but we expect a tsunami of requests for help from the thousands who have lost paychecks during this pandemic crisis. We sincerely appreciate HCA-Wesley Healthcare’s confidence in us!”