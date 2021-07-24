Wesley staff honored for working with patients, including one ‘miracle mom’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The staff at Wesley celebrated a special patient nicknamed ‘miracle mom’ Friday.

Glorimar Pagan had COVID-19 and underwent treatment at Wesley.

She spent several months in the medical intensive care unit.

The whole team worked to get her healthy.

Glorimar was pregnant at the time and gave birth soon after being released.

“Emotion-wise, it’s awesome to see somebody out of the hospital and showing all that work you put in to pay off and to see the outcome of her and her baby and everybody looking good,” said Alexis Bateman, a nurse at Wesley.

Wesley Honored the staff of the medical intensive care unit for their work with the patients, including the ‘miracle mom.’

