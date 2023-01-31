WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center have been ranked among the top 250 hospitals nationwide.

Healthgrades gathers data on patient mortality, outcomes, and satisfaction surveys to determine their rankings. Data from Healthgrades shows the majority of patients who received care from Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center rate their care at 9 out of 10, with over 70% saying they would recommend the hospitals to others seeking care.

“These awards are yet further recognition of our team’s commitment to providing safe, compassionate, personalized care for all. I am extremely proud of the outstanding results that our associates, working with our physician partners, continue to achieve in improving the health of individuals in our communities,” says Kevin Strecker, chief executive officer for Ascension Via Christi.

“Our relentless focus on quality drives every decision, and ensures our patients have the very best outcomes,” says President and CEO of Wesley Healthcare Bill Volich. “Our care teams at every level deserve accolades for their important role in achieving this esteemed recognition.”

Other Kansas hospitals that have made the list include Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, and the University Of Kansas Hospital.

To see Healthgrades report on Ascension Via Christ-St. Francis, click here. To view their review of Wesley Medical Center, click here.

For more about their methodology, click here.