DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The West Cowboy Silhouette, located near the US 50 and 150 Rd. intersection west of Dodge City, has been scheduled for removal.

According to Dodge City officials, the removal of the silhouette is necessary for the Kansas Department of Transportation to complete work for the four-lane highway expansion project.

“The silhouette is not planned to be reinstalled until after the completion of the 4-lane highway expansion project,” said Director of Engineering Ray Slattery. “Once the project is completed, we can determine a new prominent location for the silhouette.”

The metal structure, which has been up for more than 20 years, is scheduled to be removed the week of March 7.