Westar Energy uses drones to keep the lights on across Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Westar Energy has begun using drones more often to keep the lights on across Kansas.

The power provider says drones are used to inspect substations, inside power-plants in difficult to reach areas, and can help out crews in the field.

Drones can also show storm damage that officials can’t see from the ground.

“Where we have downed lines, how many poles we have down, and then relay all that information back to the field personnel so they’re more prepared before they go out in the field or while they’re out there,” said Mike Kelly, Westar Energy. “It just gives them a better situational awareness.”

Right now Westar has a total of five drones.

