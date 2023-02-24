WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Slick roads are causing crashes across the city, resulting in traffic jams and closed highways.
I-235:
A crash on westbound Interstate 235 between Meridian and Broadway temporarily closed the highway at 4:15 p.m.
Traffic is currently one lane on I-235.
Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN there are no injuries in the crash.
K-96:
A crash on eastbound K-96 closed the highway at the I-235 and Meridian interchange at 4:45 p.m.
Traffic is currently one lane on K-96.
Stay alert:
Winter weather has started to move into the Wichita area, so stay safe on the roads as you head home.
