WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Slick roads are causing crashes across the city, resulting in traffic jams and closed highways.

I-235:

A crash on westbound Interstate 235 between Meridian and Broadway temporarily closed the highway at 4:15 p.m.

Traffic is currently one lane on I-235.

Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN there are no injuries in the crash.

K-96:

A crash on eastbound K-96 closed the highway at the I-235 and Meridian interchange at 4:45 p.m.

Traffic is currently one lane on K-96.

Stay alert:

Winter weather has started to move into the Wichita area, so stay safe on the roads as you head home and stay tuned to KSN News at 5, 6 and 10 for the latest.

