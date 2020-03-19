I-70 is closed from Colby west due to Colorado winter storm

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transporation says I-70 is closed from Colby, Kan. west to the state line due to a winter storm in Colorado.

Motorists are advised to avoid westbound travel into Colorado at this time. No information yet on when the road will reopen. KDOT is asking drivers to find alternate routes until the highway reopens.

For more information from KDOT, click here.

