UPDATE: As of 5:00 p.m. KanDrive shows that Kellogg has been partially opened, with one lane still closed off.

US-54 (Kellogg) and Hillside as of 5 p.m. Courtesy: KanDrive.org

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An injury crash near the intersection of Kellogg Ave. and Hillside St. has prompted emergency services to close part of westbound Kellogg.

US-54 (Kellogg) and Hillside as of 3:45 p.m. Courtesy: KanDrive.org

Police have not confirmed how serious the injuries are, but they have closed the major highway and are routing traffic onto the exit ramp of Oliver St.

US-54 (Kellogg) and Hillside as of 3:45 p.m. Courtesy: KanDrive.org

Information from Kandrive shows that traffic is backed up as far as the Rock Rd. exit. Police have not confirmed how long the highway will be closed.

US-54 (Kellogg) and Oliver as of 4:45 p.m. Courtesy: KanDrive.org

US-54 (Kellogg) and Armour as of 4:45 p.m. Courtesy: KanDrive.org

If you are headed home from work, you may consider taking a different route than Kellogg.

KSN is continuing to obtain information about this event and will update this story as we get more information from authorities.