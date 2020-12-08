Westbound Kellogg now open after being shut down at Oliver

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Westbound Kellogg is now open after being shut down at Oliver because of a noninjury accident at Hillside Tuesday during rush hour traffic. This happed around 4:30 p.m.

Traffic came to an almost standstill when the accident site started being processed.

The scene was cleared around 5 p.m. and traffic started moving.

