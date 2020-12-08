Westbound Kellogg now open after being shut down at Oliver

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Westbound Kellogg is now open after being shut down at Oliver because of a noninjury accident at Hillside Tuesday during rush hour traffic. This happed around 4:30 p.m.
Traffic came to an almost standstill when the accident site started being processed.
The scene was cleared around 5 p.m. and traffic started moving.
LATEST POSTS:
- SpaceX aborts South Texas rocket launch attempt at last second
- How is remote learning going for larger families?
- Sedgwick County health order clarifies youth sports provisions
- COVID vaccine to arrive in parts of Kansas as soon as later this week
- President Trump touts COVID-19 vaccine rollout, signs order to give Americans first access